Rise of 2pc in Irish passport applications from abroad in 2025

Applications from Irish citizens living outside the state have increased by almost 35pc from 200,609 to 270,077 in 2025.

Overall passport applications fell by 12pc from 1,061,629 to 933,121 in 2025. Dublin leads the counties with 165,430 passports issued in 2025 followed by Cork with 64,559.

The Department of Foreign Affairs notes reduced child renewal passports due to five-year validity after Covid-19 restrictions.

The TG4 programme 7 Lá reports that only 302 applications or 0.03pc are made through the Irish language in 2025.

Department of Foreign Affairs shared “2025 marked the five-year anniversary of the introduction of Covid-19 travel restrictions, which had an impact on the demand for passports in 2020. As children’s passports are valid for five years, this led to reduced applications for child renewal passports in 2025.”