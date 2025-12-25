FIFTEEN of the best places in Ireland to swim outdoors on Christmas day

Some of the best places for outdoor swimming in Ireland on Christmas Day, chosen for their longstanding traditions, community events, charitable focus, scenic beauty, and popularity among hardy dippers. Many host organised charity swims on 25 December, often with large crowds, festive atmospheres, and safety measures.

The Forty Foot, Sandycove, Co. Dublin: Ireland’s most iconic Christmas Day swim spot. Hundreds gather all morning to jump from the rocky promontory into Dublin Bay – a tradition spanning over 250 years, famously featured in James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Blackrock/Salthill (Blackrock Diving Tower), Galway: Home to the famous COPE Galway Christmas Swim (now in its 36th year). Hundreds plunge from the tower or pier between 9am and 1pm, raising funds for homelessness and support services – a vibrant, community-driven event.

Lough Owel, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath: A freshwater lake with diving boards and clear, deep (often very cold) water. Popular for local Christmas Day dips, offering a refreshing inland alternative with scenic views and easy access.

Clontarf Beach/Bath, Dublin: Organised by Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club, this charity swim (often for RNLI) sees participants dash into the sea around 1pm – great for families and spectators.

Inchydoney Beach, Clonakilty, Co. Cork: A beautiful sandy beach hosting an annual charity swim at 11am, supporting missions abroad – perfect for those seeking Atlantic waves and post-dip warmth.

Lahinch Beach, Co. Clare: A longstanding event (since 1989) with a noon or earlier start (check tides), raising funds for local causes like cancer care – lively atmosphere on this surfing hotspot.

Ballybunion Ladies Beach, Co. Kerry: The 40th annual swim in 2025 at 12.30pm, supporting sea rescue services – one of Munster’s biggest gatherings on a stunning North Kerry strand.

Trá na mBan (Tragumna Beach), Skibbereen, Co. Cork: Organised by Skibbereen Rowing Club (46th year), noon start with funds for local schools – sheltered waters and a strong community vibe.

Long Point, Loughrea Lake, Co. Galway: Inland freshwater swim at 11.30am, organised by Loughrea Icebreakers – ideal for lake lovers, with bucket collections for local charities.

White Strand, Doonbeg/Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare: Multiple events here, including fancy-dress dips around 10-11am – golden sands and big crowds for charity.

Greystones Cove/South Beach, Co. Wicklow: A popular Wicklow tradition with swims from noon onwards – scenic coastal spot with growing crowds and festive cheer.

Banna Strand, Co. Kerry: Annual charity swim supporting independent lifeboat stations – vast golden beach for a bracing Atlantic plunge.

Tramore Beach/Slip, Co. Waterford: Events around 11am- noon, often in memory of locals or for suicide prevention – lively with good facilities.

Bundoran Main Beach, Co. Donegal: Classic locatoin with organised dips – rugged waves and a hardy crowd for this northwest favourite.

Portrush (Arcadia or East Strand), Co. Antrim: Santa-themed events – dramatic coastline and community spirit.

These locations are renowned for their Christmas Day traditions, often involving charity fundraising, Santa hats, and post-swim hot drinks. Water temperatures hover around 8-10°C, so prepare with warm layers, towels, and caution – swim with others and check local event details for 2025 times and safety. Enjoy the invigorating start to your Christmas