First 3.1km section of South Kerry greenway to open Friday

The first section of South Kerry greenway opens on Friday next, December 19.

The 3.1-kilometre stretch runs from Old Kells railway station to Golden’s shop and will be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. The route forms part of the planned 32-kilometre trail from Glenbeigh to Cahirsiveen along the former railway line. Work began in late 2022 after compulsory purchase orders were resolved having caused years of delays involving landowners. The next section is scheduled to be completed by early summer. The route follows a former railway line towards Glenbeigh to Cahirsiveen.

Michael Foley, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council shared “the south Kerry greenway is one of the most anticipated public projects and amenities in Kerry.”

Norma Moriarty, Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District shared “Friday is a very historic day for the Iveragh Peninsula. The greenway will be an all-weather and all-seasons amenity and offers a beautiful facility in a breathtaking location to locals and visitors alike.”