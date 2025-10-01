First ITAA delegates arrive today for annual conference in Alcobaça

Montebelo Mosteiro de Alcobaça Historic Hotel,

The first delegates arrive today for the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) conference, themed “Our People Our Future,” occurs from 1st to 5th October 2025 in Alcobaça, Center of Portugal.

Delegates will stay at Montebelo Mosteiro de Alcobaça Historic Hotel, near the Monastery of Alcobaça and Alcobaça Castle. Excursions include visits to the Monastery of Alcobaça, Our Lady of Fatima Basilica, and a boat tour of Nazaré Canyon.

The conference facilitates networking, professional development, and firsthand experience of Center of Portugal’s culture, gastronomy, and natural beauty. Center of Portugal attracted over 500,000 Irish visitors in 2024, recognised for its historical richness and sustainable tourism.

The conference will be moderated as usual by Eoghan Corry, editor of Travel Extra.

Clare Dunne shared, “The Annual Conference is a highlight of the travel trade calendar in Ireland, as it provides us with an opportunity to meet with our colleagues from both home and abroad, as well as discover more about the beautiful Center of Portugal region.”

Rui Ventura shared, “We are delighted to host the ITAA Conference in Center of Portugal this year and we are very much looking forward to welcoming the Irish trade to our region.”

Carlos Pinto de Oliveira shared, “With over half am Irish visitors to Portugal in 2024, the market is growing and we regard it as significant.”

Tom Randles shared, “The Annual Conference is a very important event for ITAA members and we very much appreciate the hospitality of Visit Center of Portugal.”