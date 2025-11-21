First visitors arrive in Waterford for Winterval 2025

The first visitors have started to arrive in Waterford for Winterval 2025 Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, which runs from November 21st to December 23rd on Thursdays through Sundays.

The festival opens on November 21st at 5:30 pm in John Roberts Square with live entertainment from WLR FM, followed by the Christmas lights switch-on at 6:00 pm.

Mayor Cllr Séamus Ryan joined Santa Claus for the countdown, while Glenn Murphy performed a musical piece to commence the season.

Over 50 events scheduled include the Winterval Christmas Markets with more than 100,000 lights, the Winterval Circus, Port of Waterford Eye, and Santa’s Grotto in the 12th-century underground caverns beneath the Medieval Museum.

New attractions include the Glow Fairylight Garden powered by Encon, the Winterval Fairground, Winterval Cruises on the River Suir, the indoor Snowball Play Fun dome, Conscious Crafting Workshops, and Gingerbread Making Workshops; Winterval Illuminates ran nightly in Cathedral Square.

Trevor Darmody Winterval festival director

Trevor Darmody shared, “We are hugely excited to welcome everyone back for the 13th annual Winterval Festival, a truly magical celebration that brings the spirit of Christmas to life across Waterford. This year’s festival promises to be our biggest and brightest yet, with an incredible lineup of events, live music, and festive experiences for families and visitors of all ages. From dazzling light shows to a spectacular Drone show to enchanting performances and hands-on workshops, We invite you to join us in Ireland’s oldest city to share in the joy, warmth, and wonder of the season, where we know you will make unforgettable memories together.”