Fitzwilliam hotel returns to profit after refurbishment

The company operating the five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin returned to profitability in 2025 following operating losses of €149,538 in 2024 due to refurbishment works. Turnover increased by 22pc from €16.36m to €19.99m in 2024. An extensive capital expenditure programme ran from 2022 to 2025 which reduced available bedroom stock and affected results. Refurbishment covered bedrooms and common areas to improve energy efficiency. Plans before Dublin City Council propose remodelling from the fourth to seventh floor including 13 additional bedrooms with four featuring terraces overlooking the Green.

The group also carried out major works at No 22 St Stephen’s Green trading as Townhouse on the Green Floritz restaurant and Cellar 22 wine bar which fully opened in June 2024 and incurred pre-opening losses. Non-recurring costs contributed to the temporary loss position. The hotel currently holds 142 bedrooms plus a penthouse with average occupancy of 94pc. Remuneration to directors rose sharply to €2.33m in 2024 including pension contributions of €2.15m. Shareholder funds stood at €73.25m with tangible assets valued at €92.43m.

Fitzwilliam Hotel shared in a written statement “This expenditure incorporating bedrooms and common areas has completely refurbished the hotel and improved the energy efficiency of the building.”