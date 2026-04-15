Dubai limits foreign airlines to one daily round trip until May 31.

Restrictions extend measures after US-Israel-Iran conflict outbreak.

Federation of Indian Airlines asks Indian government to press for lift of curbs.

IndiGo confirms limits significantly constrain its operations.

Dubai Airports has confirmed that foreign carriers remain limited to one rotation per day until capacity allows more to be facilitated and additional slots will be allocated if capacity is available.The operator of airports in Dubai limits foreign airlines to one daily round trip to either Dubai International and Dubai World Central from April 20 to May 31 and the restrictions extend measures introduced after the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

EASA regulations prevent EU airports flying to Dubai.

The Federation of Indian Airlines representing IndiGo Airlines Air India and SpiceJet asks the Indian government to press the Dubai authorities to lift the curbs and consider reciprocal measures against UAE carriers if restrictions remain. IndiGo confirms that the limits have significantly constrained its operations and Air India Express confirms that the measures have significantly curtailed planned services despite strong demand on India-UAE routes. The United Arab Emirates suspends foreign airline operations from Dubai International and Dubai World Central after a drone strike near Dubai International ignites a fuel tank and briefly halts operations.

The curbs affect operations on India-UAE routes and Dubai Airports reveals the limits in a March 27 email. Capacity becomes a key constraint in some regions and the operator confirms that the restrictions apply until capacity allows more to be facilitated. The Federation of Indian Airlines confirms the request for reciprocal measures in a March 31 letter.

Air India Express confirms measures curtail planned services on India-UAE routes.

Federation of Indian Airlines shared “the limits had significantly constrained its operations”.

Air India Express shared “the measures had significantly curtailed planned services despite strong demand on India-UAE routes”.