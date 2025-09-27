Former Youghal hotel and bar guiding for €375,000

Hegarty Properties seeks offers around €375,000 for The Marine Bar, a 5,000 sq ft Victorian building from the 1850s at Upper Strand in Youghal, with 15 bedrooms suitable for conversion to a residence or boutique hotel.

The property, two interlinked listed Victorian houses, includes a bar open Friday and Saturday evenings, original staircases, chimney pieces, stained glass, and a seafront veranda.

Recent underpinning addresses structural needs, but renovation requires €500,000 for roof, flooring, ceilings, plasterwork, rewiring, and replumbing, subject to engineer’s report for protected structures. The ground floor bar maintains an active licence, with period detailing intact, allowing potential division into two separate houses for sale.

Located 80 metres from Youghal seafront with views over Youghal Bay and Capel Island, adjacent to the Midleton to Youghal greenway endpoint.

Adrianna Hegarty shared: “A truly unique opportunity, The Marine invites a visionary buyer to restore its character or reimagine its future in this picturesque coastal setting.”