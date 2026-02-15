Fórsa trade union warns of further air traffic control delays due to staff shortage

Areas of Irish airspace have faced closure more than ten times since the start of 2026 because of staff shortages among air traffic controllers.

The issue has hit operations over Dublin Airport hardest, with sources familiar with the air traffic control system confirming that low staff numbers lie behind the repeated incidents. A flight due to land in Cork was diverted to Shannon on Wednesday night.

Authorities have relied on overtime arrangements to cover shifts, but the union Fórsa, which represents the workers, has described the position as critical, in advance of talks with AirNav Ireland.

Closures have occurred regularly in recent years, including a complete halt at Cork Airport overnight when one controller reported sick. Transatlantic arrivals often face delays or holding patterns as a result of these restrictions during early morning hours. AirNav Ireland, the body managing Irish air traffic control, continues a recruitment drive and confirmed that thirty-two students completed training and graduated in January after an eighteen-month programme.

Fórsa shared “Fórsa is aware that there is currently a very high global demand for air traffic controllers (ATCs), and this has created capacity challenges for Irish air traffic control. Retention of ATCs appears to be an issue, leading to an over-reliance on overtime to fill any gaps. While the union is aware of multiple airspace closures in January and February 2026, it is not possible to comment on the operational decisions that led to those closures.”