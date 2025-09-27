Danny O’Gorman GM of Freenow Ireland

Freenow by Lyft welcomed American football fans at Dublin Airport with a pep rally featuring cheerleaders, music, and a football field to mark the NFL game at Croke Park.

Over 24,000 US visitors are expected in Dublin for the game, with Freenow offering taxi services from Zone 18 at the airport. A guide to Irish phrases, such as “taxi” for “cab” and “sláinte” for “cheers,” helps visitors navigate local culture.

Lyft is a common brand used for transport in the USA but does not operate under that name in ireland.

Dublin Airport recorded over onem Freenow taxi journeys in 2024, making it Europe’s busiest for taxi services. Following Lyft’s acquisition of Freenow, US visitors are prompted to download the Freenow app for seamless travel in Dublin.

Danny O’Gorman shared: “We are delighted to welcome the thousands of US fans arriving in Dublin for the big game. Our drivers are ready to help visitors get around the city safely and easily, with a touch of our well known Irish hospitality along the way. We’re also reminding American visitors that they can download the Freenow by Lyft app to make their travel throughout Dublin hassle-free.”

Stephen and Karen Clark shared: “We’re just taking in the country and of course the game, but all the sites and maybe a pub or two. It’s definitely a bucket list item for sure, and I think we’ll have a great time and hope for a win. But more importantly, just have a good time.”