FROZENLAND and other BIG plans for Disneyland Paris in 2026

Disneyland Paris has BIG plans for 2026, the opening of World of Frozen, an immersive area themed to the animated film Frozen.

The area includes the attraction Frozen Ever After, a boat ride through scenes from the film, along with dining options, shops, and character encounters with Anna and Elsa. Constructionis continuing on Adventure Way, a promenade with gardens, and Adventure Bay, a lake that will host a nighttime spectacular featuring drones, projections, and fireworks.

The park also plans to rename Walt Disney Studios Park as Disney Adventure World, on 29 March 2026.

The expansion forms part of a €2bn investment announced in 2018. Upon completion of the 2026 phase, the park will double in footprint and reimagine more than 90pc of its offerings since 2002. Existing areas such as Worlds of Pixar and Marvel Avengers Campus will remain open.

Plans include a future area themed to The Lion King, with construction underway for a water-based attraction, though this will open after 2026.

Refurbishments to hotels and Disney Village will include work on Disney Sequoia Lodge starting in 2026. Ticket prices vary, with adult day passes starting from around €70 depending on date and demand.