Galway City council approves expansion at Galmont Hotel

Galway City Council approved plans for the expansion of The Galmont Hotel in the city centre this week. The proposal, submitted in August last year, involves modifications to the building to add new rooms and facilities. The decision allows the hotel to proceed with changes to increase its capacity.

The development follows similar approvals for other hotels in Galway as the hospitality sector responds to rising visitor numbers. The Galmont Hotel, located in the city centre, aims to enhance its offerings through the approved works. The expansion is expected to support local tourism and economic activity.

