GOOD NEWS for passengers as France’s SNTCA calls off tomorrow’s ATC strike

Xavier Wirth President SNCTA

The largest French air traffic control union, SNCTA, has suspended its strike notice for October 7, 8 and 9 after consultations with the Directorate General for Civil Aviation, following a conciliation process and agreements reached with management. The DGAC was due to issue instructions to cancel prior declarations as soon as possible. The issue moves discussions to talks without plans for new strike dates.

Ryanair prepared to cancel 600 flights per day, totalling 1,800 flights over the three days, affecting more than 100,000 passengers on routes from Ireland and England to Spain, Italy and Greece.

The Ministry of Transport welcomed the lifting of the action in the interest of passengers, airlines and airports, adding that discussions must continue to improve performance of French air traffic control. Rival union USAC-CGT has criticized SNCTA for constantly shifting its demands.

Interim Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu decided against using Article 49.3 of the Constitution on Friday evening, stating there was no longer any excuse for parliamentary debates not to begin next week on the 2026 budget proposal due by mid-October.

SNCTA national office shared “We had a constructive social dialogue, and the Prime Minister’s announcements—with the upcoming submission of a finance bill that can be debated in Parliament—mean that the political context is no longer suitable for addressing this within the framework of a strike notice.”