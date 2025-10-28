Hayley Moore joins Hurtigruten as VP sales & marketing

Hayley Moore of Hurtigruten

Hayley Moore has joined Hurtigruten as vice president of sales and marketing from Princess Cruises.

Ms Moore leads a London-based team to drive growth in B2B and B2C channels across high-growth regions. She previously held senior roles at Princess Cruises as sales director for UK and Europe over three years, presenting prizes at the ITIA awards in Dublin.

Her previous career includes positions at P&O Cruises and Kingfisher PLC with focus on marketing and commercial expertise. The new role oversees strategy to accelerate revenue in key markets.

Iain Powell shared “We are thrilled to welcome Hayley to the team. Her impressive experience across both sales and marketing, combined with her deep understanding of the trade and consumer landscape, makes her the ideal leader to accelerate our growth in these key markets.”

Hayley Moore shared “For me, cruising has always been about discovery and connection. These values are deeply personal and ones I see reflected in Hurtigruten’s experiences for so many guests. I’m honored to join Hurtigruten and excited to share our stories and experiences with new audiences. I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to elevate our sales and marketing strategies, connect with guests in new ways, and drive the next wave of growth.”

Eithne Williamson shared “We’re immensely proud of Moore and all she’s achieved during her time at Princess Cruises. Her leadership, drive and passion have played a key role in shaping our sales strategy and strengthening our partnerships. Moore will be greatly missed, and we thank her for her significant contribution. We wish her every success in this new chapter with Hurtigruten.”