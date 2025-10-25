UPDATED cruise itinerary changes due to Hurricane Melissa

Cruise operators have continued to reroute vessels across the Atlantic as Hurricane Melissa strengthens towards Hurricane status in the Caribbean Sea. The storm, which formed as Tropical Storm Melissa on 21 October, now carries maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour and advances west at three miles per hour, 125 miles south-east of Kingston, Jamaica.

Forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center indicate the system will reach major hurricane force by Sunday, with landfall possible in Jamaica early next week, bringing storm surge of nine to 13 feet and rainfall totals up to 30 inches.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which departed Tampa, Florida, on 19 October for a seven-night western Caribbean voyage, receives notification of itinerary alterations on 22 October. The vessel replaces scheduled visits to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and George Town, Grand Cayman, with stops in Cozumel, Mexico, and additional sea days to steer clear of the storm’s path. The ship maintains its return to Tampa on 26 October. Passengers on the subsequent sailing, set for 26 October to 2 November, receive similar alerts, with cruise officials confirming adjustments remain under review.

Celebrity Beyond, departing Miami on 26 October for a seven-night eastern Caribbean itinerary, shifts to western Caribbean ports including Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. The original schedule called for stops in the Dominican Republic, St Thomas, and St Kitts; cruise line emails to guests on 25 October confirm the change, with onboard credits of up to €150 per stateroom available for affected bookings. Captains retain authority to modify calls further if conditions evolve.

Disney Cruise Line notifies passengers on two vessels of revised plans. Disney Treasure, which embarked up to 4,000 guests from Port Canaveral on 25 October for a seven-night eastern Caribbean Halloween sailing, cancels visits to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands. The itinerary now includes Cozumel on Tuesday, followed by two days at Disney Castaway Cay in the Bahamas on Thursday and Friday, with an extra stop added on 30 October. Disney Wish, scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on 27 October, advances its Castaway Cay visit and reorders ports to prioritise safer routes. Printed notices distribute to staterooms upon embarkation, and port adventures for new destinations open through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app. Refunds process as onboard credit for cancelled excursions, with any balance returned to original payment methods.

Royal Caribbean International adjusts the course of Icon of the Seas, which departed Miami on 25 October for a seven-night eastern Caribbean trip. The ship forgoes St Maarten and St Thomas, opting for Cozumel and Roatan, while retaining Perfect Day at CocoCay on 31 October with an earlier 7am arrival. Guests receive hours-before-embarkation alerts, and bookings for St Thomas excursions cancel automatically, converting to onboard credit. The cruise line reports no further changes to the fleet as of 24 October, though eastern Caribbean sailings through next week remain under observation.

Carnival Cruise Line reports no itinerary impacts as of 23 October, with vessels such as Carnival Liberty from New Orleans on 26 October and Carnival Dream from Galveston on 18 October proceeding as planned despite proximity to Jamaica ports like Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. Carnival Spirit, on a 16-night repositioning cruise from Seattle to New Orleans since 11 October, passes Cartagena, Colombia, on 23 October without disruption. The company sends email and text notifications to opted-in guests, emphasising flexibility during the hurricane season, which extends to 30 November. Adjustments, if required, would occur up to departure or mid-voyage, with refunds or credits issued for significant deviations.

Jamaica’s ports in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay face exposure to heavy rains and winds, prompting temporary shutdowns and declarations of the nation as a threatened area by the Prime Minister. Cruise lines equip ships with weather tracking systems to enable course corrections, and passengers receive compensation where itineraries alter substantially.

Broader fleet operations continue uninterrupted, though uncertainty lingers in Melissa’s track beyond the weekend. Model indicating a low probability of any impact on the direct US mainland.

John Heald shared “The line prioritises safety with decisions on route changes made close to departure times to retain original plans where possible.”