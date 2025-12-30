HERE are the major river cruise launches of 2026

Here are the main river cruise ship launches scheduled for 2026:
- Amadeus Aurea: A 158-guest ship featuring advanced hybrid propulsion and battery power for sustainability; it operates on the Rhine and Danube rivers.
- AmaMaya (AmaWaterways): AmaWaterways’ second Mekong vessel, joining AmaDara for weeklong sailings in Vietnam and Cambodia, featuring regional entertainment and excursions.
- AmaSofia (AmaWaterways): A custom luxury ship with twin-balcony staterooms, launching on the Rhine before transitioning to Danube itineraries with guided excursions and wellness programs.
- Emerald Astra: A 180-guest Star-Ship with modern grey-tinted glass exterior, indoor pool/cinema, and updated contemporary interiors; it navigates the Rhine, Main, Moselle, and Danube.
- S.S. Emilie (Uniworld): A 154-guest Super Ship inspired by Gustav Klimt, featuring dramatic Art Nouveau design, two-bedroom suite options, and multiple dining venues; it primarily sails the Danube with various European routes.
- Tauck ms Lumière: A 130-guest vessel with spacious suites, expanded wellness area including a juice bar, sun deck pool, and alfresco dining; it cruises the Rhône River in France.
- Tauck ms Serene: Accommodating 124 guests due to Seine restrictions, this ship offers private suites, alfresco dining, and a sun deck swimming pool; it sails the Seine River.
- Viking Dagur: A 190-guest Viking Longship with Scandinavian design, hybrid propulsion for efficiency, spacious verandas, and indoor/outdoor venues; it sails the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers.
- Viking Fjolvar: A smaller 168-guest Longship designed for the size-restricted Seine River, with elegant interiors and French-focused itineraries.
- Viking Haki: Sister to Viking Dagur, this 190-passenger Longship features energy-efficient systems, solar panels, and all-veranda suites; it operates on European itineraries along the Rhine, Main, and Danube.
- Viking Halogi: Part of Viking’s Longship series for 190 guests, emphasising sustainable hybrid technology and destination-focused amenities; it deploys on the Rhine, Main, and Danube routes.
- Viking Ptah: An 82-guest sister ship designed for Egypt’s Nile River, with veranda suites and culturally immersive amenities.
- Viking Rota: A 190-guest vessel with patented hybrid propulsion and contemporary Scandinavian interiors; it cruises the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers.
- Viking Sekhmet: Twin to Viking Ptah, this 82-passenger vessel offers intimate Nile River cruises focused on ancient sites and onboard enrichment.
- Viking Sjofn: Completing Viking’s 2026 European additions, this 190-passenger Longship offers eco-friendly features and veranda accommodations; it sails the Rhine, Main, and Danube.