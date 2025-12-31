Here are the most prominent hotels scheduled to open in Ireland in 2026

Here are the most anticipated hotels scheduled to open in Ireland in 2026, selected based on anticipated luxury status, brand prestige, media coverage, and market impact.
- The Hawthorn by Galway Bay, Oranmore (Galway): This new five-star property from Connacht Hospitality Group opens in spring as Ireland’s latest luxury addition on the Wild Atlantic Way, featuring panoramic bay views, a world-class restaurant, full-service spa, and sustainable design integrated with a golf resort.
- The Grace, Westport Estate, Westport (Co. Mayo): Opening in spring within the historic Westport Estate grounds, this 129-room hotel draws inspiration from Grace O’Malley and Grace Kelly, offering slow luxury with elegant rooms, wellness facilities, and proximity to Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick.
- Sofitel Dublin Airport, Dublin Airport: Accor’s flagship luxury hotel opens late in the year with 412 elegant rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, tea salon, 11th-floor sky bar with runway views, executive lounge, fitness centre, and extensive event spaces including a ballroom.
- Premier Inn Sandyford, Sandyford (Dublin): Construction begins early in the year for this modern midscale property in Sandyford Business Park, providing convenient outer Dublin access with contemporary rooms and Premier Inn’s signature affordable comfort.
- Premier Inn Belfast International Airport, Belfast (Co. Antrim): This 81-room hotel opens mid-year directly accessible from the terminal, offering practical amenities, restaurant, and strong connectivity for airport travellers.
- Home2 Suites by Hilton Dublin City Centre, Dublin: Hilton’s extended-stay brand debuts in Western Europe with 290 spacious suites featuring full kitchens, flexible layouts, and a prime location near O’Connell Street and key attractions.