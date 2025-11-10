HERE are the winners of the Travel Centres awards 2025

Agency winners on the night included Best4 travel, Blackpool, Douglas Travel, JWT cruise, Magic Vacations, Marble City travel, Michael Bowe, Midland Travel, O’Hanrahan’s travel, PK travel and Travel bookers. Supplier winner on the night was Dave Smith of TUI.

Air Canada – Melissa Ginnifer, Lee Travel Cork

Ama Waterways – Bridget Hayes, Bowe Travel

Ama Waterways – Bernie Hensey, Best 4 Travel

Brittany Ferries – Karolina Jagla, Best 4 Travel

Delta – Catherine O’Keefe, Marble City Travel

Emirates – Mary McGrath, Holiday Experts

Etihad Airways – Cathal Taafe, Douglas Travel

GTI Flanders Fam – Carmel Keheo, Best 4 Travel

Iberostar – Lunia Dimitrence, Travel Boutique

Turkish Airlines – Sheila McCall Rafferty, KT Travel

Widerow Airlines – Ciara Foley, Best 4 Travel

Winners of the spot prizes: