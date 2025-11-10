HERE are the winners of the Travel Centres awards 2025

Agency winners on the night included Best4 travel, Blackpool, Douglas Travel, JWT cruise, Magic Vacations, Marble City travel, Michael Bowe, Midland Travel, O’Hanrahan’s travel, PK travel and Travel bookers. Supplier winner on the night was Dave Smith of TUI.
- Air Canada – Melissa Ginnifer, Lee Travel Cork
- Ama Waterways – Bridget Hayes, Bowe Travel
- Ama Waterways – Bernie Hensey, Best 4 Travel
- Brittany Ferries – Karolina Jagla, Best 4 Travel
- Delta – Catherine O’Keefe, Marble City Travel
- Emirates – Mary McGrath, Holiday Experts
- Etihad Airways – Cathal Taafe, Douglas Travel
- GTI Flanders Fam – Carmel Keheo, Best 4 Travel
- Iberostar – Lunia Dimitrence, Travel Boutique
- Turkish Airlines – Sheila McCall Rafferty, KT Travel
- Widerow Airlines – Ciara Foley, Best 4 Travel
Winners of the spot prizes:
- Abercrombie & Kent: Maura Doron, Best 4 Travel
- Accident & General: Marena Naughton, Ace Travel
- Ama Waterways: Clare Kenny, Best 4 Travel
- Avalon Waterways: Stella Grant, O’Hanrahan Travel
- Bedsonline: Lorraine Power, Harvey Travel
- CV Villas: Cona Moore, FROSCH
- Discover Travel: Shauna Grogan, Bernard Hayes Travel
- Dolphin: Kayla Gonzalez, Travel Boutique
- Egypt Air: Paula Cross, FROSCH & Kamil Stochmal, Best 4 Travel
- Eurocamp: Mikala, Best 4 Travel Navan
- Expedia/TAAP: Bridget Hayes, Bowe Travel
- Hertz: Robyn Pursee, Marble City
- Iberostar: Clare Kenny, Best 4 Travel & Marie Verne, Marble City
- Major Travel: Michelle Barton, Stein Travel
- MSC Cruises: Elaine Massey
- Rate Hawk: Fiona Flaherty, JWT Travel
- Stuba: Donna Gibbons, Blackpool Travel
- Teldar Travel: Kerry McCarthy, Lee Travel
- Travel Department: Deirdre Murphy, Hilary Murphy Travel
- Visit Portugal: Katie Howard, Marble City
- Viva Cruises: John Barrett, Magic Vacations
- Worldwide Insurance: Jean Cusack, Icon Travel