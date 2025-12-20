Trending
HERE is the link for the Newgrange solstice livestream tomorrow

Preparations are under way for the winter solstice approaches at Newgrange in County Meath, under  the management of the Office of Public Works.

The annual lottery draw for access to the chamber took place in October at the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, where children from local schools selected 38 winners plus guests from over 16,000 applicants. Winners originate from locations including Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Meath, California, France, the Netherlands, New York and Taiwan. These individuals receive entry to the chamber on one of the mornings from 19 to 23 December. 

Access to the chamber at sunrise remains restricted to lottery winners, while visitors may queue afterwards for entry in groups.

The Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre opens early on solstice mornings, with free access until 08:30 and shuttle buses to the monument. Road closures apply on 20 and 21 December, and a park and ride service operates with advance booking required via Eventbrite. 

 A livestream of the event on 21 December broadcasts via platforms including YouTube, HeritageIreland.ie and RTÉ, with narration provided by specialists.

The illumination occurs as sunlight enters through the roof box above the entrance passage around sunrise at 08:58, reaching the chamber for up to 17 minutes subject to weather conditions. Visitors gather outside the monument on the five mornings to observe the sunrise alignment.

A solstice tale: How Newgrange became Ireland’s celebrity archaeological monument

