HAPPENING in MALTA this JULY

Visitors to Malta in July 2026 can look forward to warm days and a busy calendar of events

Malta offers a mix of coastal spots, historic sites and local customs that suit those planning a summer trip. Temperatures often reach the high twenties, with clear skies that support time at the beach or exploration of the islands of Malta, Gozo and Comino. Ferries connect the main islands for easy day trips, while public transport and taxis help visitors move around Valletta, Sliema and other towns. Accommodation ranges from small guesthouses to larger resorts, with many places providing sea views and access to swimming areas. Meals tend to feature fresh fish, rabbit dishes and local wines, available in harbourside restaurants or village eateries. Costs for a main course typically run from €15 to €25, while a glass of wine starts at around €5. Outdoor activities include boat trips to the Blue Lagoon and walks along cliff paths, and the islands remain active into the evening with bars and promenades.

The Malta International Fireworks Festival brings displays over the Grand Harbour in Valletta, with teams from different countries presenting shows that light up the sky above the waterfront. Visitors can watch from the Upper Barrakka Gardens or nearby streets, often with music and food stalls close by. The event runs for several evenings and attracts both locals and guests.

Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, observed in several parishes with processions through decorated streets, brass bands and fireworks. In places such as Mdina and Birkirkara, residents prepare floral arrangements and lights, creating a lively atmosphere that continues late into the night.

The Valletta Green Festival focuses on open spaces in the capital with plant installations, talks on gardening and family activities in parks and squares. It encourages time outdoors and provides a calm contrast to busier days.

Feast of Our Lady of Victories in Victoria on Gozo, the includes street decorations, live music and traditional sweets sold from stalls around the main square. The smaller scale allows for a relaxed pace as bands play and crowds gather in the evening.

These events give structure to a July visit, with many taking place on weekends to suit travel plans. Entry to most is free, though some related concerts or special areas may charge a small fee of €10 or less.