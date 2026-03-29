MALTA in APRIL 2026: What’s new and what’s cool

Travellers to Malta in April 2026 can look forward to pleasant spring conditions that make walking around the islands comfortable for most of the day. Daytime temperatures typically range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, with around eight hours of sunshine and only light chance of rain. Sea water stays cool at about 16 to 17 degrees so swimming may suit the hardy but many prefer to enjoy the coast from the shore or on a short boat trip. Evenings cool down enough for a jacket yet remain mild enough for outdoor plans.

The month begins with the final days of Holy Week, which runs from 29 March to 5 April and includes solemn processions through towns and villages on Good Friday 3 April followed by Easter Sunday celebrations on 5 April. Locals and visitors join the streets to watch the parades with their traditional floats and music. Later in the month the calendar turns to lighter gatherings such as the Bloom Festival from 17 to 20 April at Ta’ Qali National Park with music stages and market stalls, and the Dark Malta Festival from 17 to 19 April focused on alternative music and culture. The Strawberry Festival in Mġarr takes place around mid to late April with stalls offering fresh local produce and related treats. The Malta International Fireworks Festival runs from 20 to 30 April with displays over the Grand Harbour in Valletta and in Nadur on Gozo, often paired with music for evening shows that draw crowds to the waterfront.

Visitors can move between sites at a steady pace since most museums and historical places keep regular hours outside of Good Friday when some close. A meal for two at a mid-range restaurant usually costs around €75 while a simpler lunch or tapas-style plate comes to about €15. A coffee or soft drink adds €2 to €3 and public transport or a short taxi ride stays affordable at a few euros per trip. The islands’ compact size means a day can include a morning in Valletta’s streets, an afternoon at a coastal path and an evening watching fireworks without feeling rushed.

Overall April offers a practical mix of milder weather and a selection of events that allow guests to experience Malta at an even tempo before the peak summer crowds arrive.