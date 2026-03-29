SPAIN in APRIL 2026: What’s new and what’s cool

Travellers to Spain in April 2026 will encounter mild spring conditions that support plenty of time spent outside in comfort. Daytime temperatures often sit between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius across much of the country, climbing higher in southern spots such as Seville where they can reach 24 degrees. Evenings stay cooler so a light jacket comes in handy, and while coastal waters have yet to warm up enough for most swimmers the beaches still draw those who fancy a walk by the sea.

The month opens with Holy Week, which concludes on Easter Sunday 5 April and includes processions in cities including Seville and Madrid where locals and guests gather along the routes to watch the parades. A few days later the calendar shifts to lighter events, with Seville staging its April Fair from 21 to 26 April and filling designated areas with music and dancing in canvas tents that welcome everyone to join in the fun. On 23 April Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia mark St George’s Day with book and flower stalls lining the streets for a relaxed day of browsing and conversation.

In between these dates visitors can plan their own pace, stopping at open-air bars for tapas plates that usually cost around €10 or a glass of local wine for €5. A three-course meal in a typical restaurant comes to about €25, leaving room in the budget for a museum ticket priced from €8 to €15. Out in the countryside the spring growth brings fresh green tones to trails in the Picos de Europa and other upland areas, ideal for day hikes without the heat of later months. Public transport runs smoothly and many attractions keep standard hours so guests can move between sites with ease and without long waits.

Altogether the combination of steady weather and a handful of well-timed gatherings creates a practical window for seeing Spain at its own rhythm before the busier summer period arrives.

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Main festivals in Spain for April 2026

Holy Week, or Semana Santa, runs from late March into early April, with the main processions taking place from 29 March to 5 April. In cities such as Seville, Málaga and Madrid, brotherhoods carry ornate floats through the streets accompanied by music and crowds of onlookers.

The April Fair in Seville, known as Feria de Abril, takes place from 21 to 26 April. The event features canvas tents for eating and dancing, horse parades, traditional dress and sevillanas music late into the night.

St George’s Day, or Diada de Sant Jordi, falls on 23 April and is observed across Catalonia. Streets fill with stalls selling books and roses, with people exchanging these gifts as part of a long-standing custom that also marks World Book Day.

The Battle of the Flowers occurs on 26 April in Córdoba, where a parade of floats decorated with flowers travels through the city.

The April Fair in Tenerife runs from 17 to 19 April and brings flamenco performances, dance workshops, sevillanas competitions and exhibitions to the island.

Lost Nomads Tenerife takes place on 4 April in Costa Adeje, offering electronic music events split between daytime and nighttime venues.

The Canarias Jazz & Más festival extends into late April, with concerts featuring jazz artists across the islands, including Gran Canaria.

STARMUS Festival is scheduled from 25 to 28 April on La Palma, combining science talks with music and cultural activities.

Other regional events include the Moors and Christians Festival in Alcoy (usually in April, with exact 2026 dates around mid-month), featuring historical parades and mock battles, and smaller local celebrations such as wine tastings or spring fiestas in various towns.