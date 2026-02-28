Heritage Council launches Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2026

The Heritage Council has officially launched the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2026. This annual initiative supports local, community-led projects that protect and celebrate Ireland’s built, natural, and cultural heritage.

Applications must be submitted by 8:00 PM on Friday, 20 March 2026 for grants which typically range from €800 to €25,000.

Eligibility: Open to voluntary groups, community organisations, and not-for-profit NGOs.

How to Apply: Submissions must be made through the Heritage Council’s Online Grants Management System.

Funding is available for a wide variety of heritage-focused activities, including:

Repairs to historic buildings, monuments, or biodiversity sites.

Creation of conservation management plans, audits, or graveyard recording.

Developing websites, online exhibitions, podcasts, or digitising archives.

Skills & Training: Workshops for traditional building crafts, biodiversity, or heritage management.

Purchase of tools necessary for conservation or heritage monitoring.

Every funded project must host an in-person event during National Heritage Week (August 2026) to share their work with the public.

All funded works must be completed by 13 November 2026.

The scheme generally does not fund archaeological excavations, new memorials, printed publications, or projects on private property without public access.

For detailed guidance, potential applicants should review the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2026 Guidance Document or contact their Local Authority Heritage Officer.