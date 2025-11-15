Trending
Holiday World Show bookings open for exhibitors for Dublin show January 23-25 2026

Maria Sinnott of Business Exhibitions
Holiday World Show Dublin has launched to exhibitors as the show anticipates teady growth for its next edition on 23 to 25 January 2026 at RDS Simmonscourt.

The Trade and media morning runs 9.30am to 12.30pm on 23 January 2026. Over 25,000 holidaymakers attended in 2025. More than 450 international destinations participated in January 2025. A print edition of Travel Extra will be distributed to visitors

Exhibitor registration available at www.holidayworldshow.com/Become-an-Exhibitor .

Maria Hourican, CEO Business Exhibitions, shared “The Holiday World Show is an exciting event that offers great value to both the travel trade and consumers. Consumers are motivated to find their perfect holiday and are keen to learn about what exhibitors have to offer, from special deals, unique products, or exceptional services.”

Clare Dunne, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, shared “It’s rare that the travel trade gets to connect with such a dedicated holiday-focused audience in Ireland. The Holiday World Shows are a fantastic chance to meet and talk with travellers in person.”

