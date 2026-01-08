Holyhead Port in Wales reopens after berthing incident

Holyhead Port in Wales reopened on 7 January 2026 after a brief closure caused by a berthing incident involving a Stena Line ferry. Stena Line confirmed that the Stena Estrid sustained localised hull damage during docking at Terminal 3 berth earlier that morning. The vessel required removal for repairs, but passengers disembarked without issue. The port resumed operations at 5.30pm the same day, with normal sailing schedules restored. No further cancellations occurred, and the Stena Nordica replaced the Estrid on the Dublin-Holyhead route until repairs completed.

The incident affected a different berth from the T5 closure caused by storm damage in December 2024, which remained under repair. Holyhead Port handles 1.8 million passengers, 400,000 cars, and 400,000 freight units annually, serving as critical infrastructure for links between Ireland and Britain.

Stena Line shared in a written statement “The Stena Nordica will replace the Stena Estrid on the Dublin–Holyhead route until the necessary repairs have taken place and our sailing schedule will resume as normal this evening.”