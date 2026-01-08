Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Holyhead Port in Wales reopens after berthing incident
Neil Gillam Port Manager Holyhead
Neil Gillam Port Manager Holyhead

Holyhead Port in Wales reopens after berthing incident

0
By on Afloat

Holyhead Port in Wales reopened on 7 January 2026 after a brief closure caused by a berthing incident involving a Stena Line ferry. Stena Line confirmed that the Stena Estrid sustained localised hull damage during docking at Terminal 3 berth earlier that morning. The vessel required removal for repairs, but passengers disembarked without issue. The port resumed operations at 5.30pm the same day, with normal sailing schedules restored. No further cancellations occurred, and the Stena Nordica replaced the Estrid on the Dublin-Holyhead route until repairs completed.

The incident affected a different berth from the T5 closure caused by storm damage in December 2024, which remained under repair. Holyhead Port handles 1.8 million passengers, 400,000 cars, and 400,000 freight units annually, serving as critical infrastructure for links between Ireland and Britain.

See also  MSC World Asia to winter in Dubai for 2027-28

Stena Line shared in a written statement “The Stena Nordica will replace the Stena Estrid on the Dublin–Holyhead route until the necessary repairs have taken place and our sailing schedule will resume as normal this evening.”

Related posts:

Marie McCarthy of Irish FerriesIrish Ferries offers €350 off 2026 sailings Iarnród Éireann Senior Project Manager Billy Hoey, Director of Commercial Business Units Glenn Carr and Project Manager Eoin O'SheaRosslare Europort seeks planning permission for €220m transformation Gianni Onorato CEO of MSC CruisesMSC reveals new family activities at Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Chen (Roger) Ranfen CEO of Huaxia International CruiseChina’s Huaxia reveals plan to operate largest cruise fleet in Asia
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.