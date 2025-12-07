‘Homeporting in Ireland still an option’ – Royal Caribbean

The Irish cruise market has considerable room for expansion, with current penetration rates lagging behind the broader holiday sector. Industry analysis suggests the potential for double-digit growth, contingent on improved flight connectivity and trade enablement. The success of a past homeporting operation by Celebrity Cruises indicates a viable model for future deployments from Irish ports.

Aaron Langford told a briefing for the Irish travel trade at Powerscourt Hotel in county Wicklow that the cruise line is introducing several new initiatives for Irish travel partners. These include immersive ship visit programmes in Barcelona, the development of a cruise industry podcast, and the integration of advanced AI into its Royal Genie platform to function as a sophisticated sales and closing tool for agents. The company will also employ virtual reality technology to conduct detailed ship tours directly within retail stores.

Langford outlined specific commercial plans, such as organising educational trips for agents to experience the new Legend of the Seas in August 2026. He confirmed a dedicated push to connect Irish agents with the line’s private Caribbean destinations by the fourth quarter of 2026. Furthermore, the company is planning a series of localised ‘store takeover’ events to provide personalised marketing and offers directly to consumers through Irish retailers.

On operational strategy, Langford addressed itinerary development and market demand. He explained that the creation of exclusive private destinations, such as the Perfect Day at CocoCay, is a direct response to consumer demand for unique experiences. He noted that shorter, three-to-four-night European cruises from ports like Barcelona represent a significant future opportunity, appealing to travellers seeking a different type of break alongside a city stay.

Regarding passenger demographics, Langford observed that North American travel to Europe remains robust despite minor fluctuations. He clarified that Royal Caribbean’s private islands are designed to cater to all traveller types, not just families, allowing for a mix of activities. The company’s deployment strategy, he concluded, is designed to offer a choice between ship-focused and destination-focused holidays to meet diverse customer preferences.

Aaron Langford shared: “I think there’s a realistic ask and then there’s the what the potential is. And I see the potential because the penetration in the UK from a holiday main perspective… I see far more here, more people as a percentage cruise versus the total holidays.”

“We’re going to take it to the next level and we’re going to go out fully VR… you could go through a ship visit in store, 20 minutes, VR headset on and just walk through what it would be like to walk down the Promenade.”

“We’re not just a cruise line, we are a holiday company and we’re starting to build these things. We have fantastic tools… that’s only going to go to the next level.”