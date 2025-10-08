Hoxton Dublin reveals opening date of November 20 on site of Central Hotel

The Hoxton will open its first Irish property on November 20 in a restored Victorian building on Exchequer Street, previously the Central Hotel, with 129 rooms in categories Snug, Cosy, Roomy and Biggy.

Facilities comprise Peruvian restaurant Cantina Valentina, sandwich and wine bar Dollars, a lobby bar and lounge over Viking-era ruins, plus Groundwork as the group’s first nightlife venue.

Room palettes draw from autumnal Irish landscapes with leafy greens, auburns and deep browns, located near Drury Street shops, George’s Street Arcade and Grafton Street.

Pre-opening offer includes 20pc off rooms, €30 towards food and drink, and two pints of Guinness for bookings until February 20, 2026, using code GRAND.

The brand follows openings in Edinburgh this summer, Vienna, Florence and others, with Dis-loyalty membership providing 50pc off for the first three months.

Eamonn Crowe shared “Ennismore has announced The Hoxton Dublin will open in November 2025, marking the brand’s debut in Ireland.”