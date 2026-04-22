Cork hosts 92nd HotRec General Assembly in the Kingsley

HOTREC has held its 92nd General Assembly in Cork from 20 to 22 April 2026.

The Irish Hotels Federation has hosted the European hospitality event.

Participants have discussed rising energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

The conference has promoted knowledge sharing and best practices.

Delegates have addressed competitiveness and resilience in the sector.

HOTREC has held its 92nd General Assembly in Cork with sessions in the Kingsley and a gala ball in Castlemartyr for delegates from 40 countries.

The European hospitality organisation has gathered representatives from hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés across Europe for the event from 20 to 22 April 2026. Discussions have focused on strengthening competitiveness and resilience within the sector.

The Irish Hotels Federation hosted the assembly in Cork. Participants addressed rising energy costs and geopolitical uncertainty that have affected the hospitality industry. According to organisers, the conference also served as a platform for knowledge sharing and best practices among member associations.

Spouse sessions were organised in Bantry and Est Cork. All of the delegates from 40 countries travelled through Cork airport.

Irish Hotels Federation shared “The IHF was delighted to host the 92nd General Assembly of HOTREC in Cork.”