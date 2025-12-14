Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Drone safety campaign launched as IAA confirms there are 24,000 drone pilots in Ireland

Aviation

The Irish Aviation Authority has confirmed that there are now 24,000 trained drone pilots in Ireland. 

The Authority, which has implemented training since 2016, launched a drone safely campaign for Christmas, urging the public to report unsafe drone use.

Registration is required for drones over 250g with cameras and the IAA has registered more than 9200 drone operators since 2021.

Enda Walsh, IAA drone manager shared “Thankfully the vast majority of drone users are compliant with the regulations. However, with the rapid growth of drone usage, we are concerned that new pilots may not be aware of their responsibilities, which can lead to unsafe flying.”

