IATA estimates governments block €1.1bn in airline funds

IATA estimates that governments are blocking €1.1bn in airline funds from repatriation as of October 2025.

The total improved marginally by €92m since April 2025. Africa and the Middle East trapped 93pc of all blocked funds. Ten countries accounted for 89pc of the blocked total, equating to €993m. IATA has urged governments to remove all repatriation restrictions immediately.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General shared “Airlines need reliable access to their revenues in U.S. dollars to keep operations running, pay their bills, and maintain vital air connectivity. Governments have committed to unfettered repatriation of funds in bilateral agreements.”