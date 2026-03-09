Uncertainty mounts over Ireland’s €4bn trade links with the Middle East

Mounting uncertainty surrounds Ireland’s €4bn trade links with the Middle East as the ongoing war rages, impacting 400 Irish-owned enterprises, including hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses, who currently export to the region.

The disruption leaves them vulnerable to prolonged instability that could restrict access and disrupt established channels.

Direct trade accounts for roughly 2pc of Irish goods exports and three per cent of imports, yet indirect effects loom larger through global supply chain interruptions, particularly if disruptions persist in critical passages like the Strait of Hormuz, where a significant portion of world oil and liquefied natural gas transits.

Economists and advisers note that while immediate energy supply shocks may prove temporary according to current commodity futures, extended political and military uncertainty risks higher oil and gas prices, inflationary pressures, and reduced consumer confidence, all of which could ripple into Irish households via elevated fuel and heating costs.

Government officials, including those in the Department of Finance and the Trade Forum, actively monitor developments, preparing for potential shocks to markets and commodity prices while emphasising the region’s role as a major global hub for goods and energy. Businesses reliant on energy-intensive sectors such as transportation and manufacturing face the greatest exposure, with calls for vigilance on supply chain resilience and possible supports if costs escalate further. The situation underscores Ireland’s position in an interconnected world economy, where regional conflicts far from home can still exert meaningful pressure on domestic stability and growth prospects.