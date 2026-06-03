Iranian attack strikes Kuwait International Airport

An Iranian drone and missile attack struck Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026.

The strike targeted Terminal 1 and caused severe damage.

All commercial flights remain suspended.

Several airport workers sustained injuries.

Incoming flights divert to alternative regional airports.

An Iranian drone and missile attack has struck Kuwait’s international airport early this morning. The strike caused injuries and forced authorities to divert flights. Kuwait International Airport suspended all commercial flights and activated its emergency plan.

The attack hit Terminal 1 and caused severe structural damage to the passenger terminal. Several airport workers sustained injuries and received treatment at medical facilities. No fatalities have been reported.

Authorities from the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation activated full security and technical contingency plans. Specialised technical teams evaluate the extent of the destruction. Incoming flights divert to alternative regional airports.