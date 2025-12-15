Ireland ranked third in TTW top 50 destinations

New York based Travel and Tour World has named Ireland in third place in its Top 50 Global Travel Destinations for 2026.

Editors based the list on reader engagement and editorial analysis. The ranking incorporated destination performance indicators and global safety benchmarks. The Global Peace Index referenced safety credentials for Ireland.

The citation for Ireland reads: “Ireland’s deep-rooted Celtic heritage, historic castles, literary legacy, and welcoming culture make it a consistently high-ranking destination, supported by strong safety perception and immersive cultural experiences.”

Anup Kumar Keshan, CEO Editor-in-Chief Travel and Tour World shared “The Top 50 Global Travel Destinations for 2026 captures the changing priorities of global travelers where experience safety and authenticity matter more than ever. This ranking is not just about popularity it’s about momentum.”