Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Ireland’s air traffic control ‘strained by ongoing staff shortages’ – IATCA union

By on Aviation

Air traffic control unions claim that Ireland’s air traffic control services face severe strain from ongoing staff shortages, and have warned of sporadic closures and growing disruptions at major airports. 

Reliance on overtime to maintain operations has reached dangerous and unsustainable levels, according to controller representatives. The Irish Air Traffic Controllers Association described the situation as at breaking point, with increasing risks to service reliability.

Airports depend heavily on extra shifts to cover gaps, as staffing fails to match demand. Pension concerns contribute to the difficulties in retaining and attracting personnel. The shortages prompt concerns over potential safety implications and operational consistency during busy periods.

the Irish Air Traffic Controllers Association shared in a written statement “An increasing reliance on overtime call-ins to keep the service running has become dangerous and unsustainable.”

