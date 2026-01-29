HERE are the winners of the 2026 Gold Medal Awards honouring Ireland’s hotels and spas

Trending
The 36th annual Gold Medal Awards celebrated Ireland’s finest hotels, spas, and resorts at a ceremony in Galway’s Galmont Hotel & Spa.  

Winners included standout properties recognised for excellence in hospitality, service, and innovation across categories from luxury to budget-friendly options:

  • Supreme Winner: Harvey’s Point, Co. Donegal
  • Family Friendly Hotel: Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny
  • Favourite Place to Stay: Castle Leslie Estate, Co. Monaghan
  • Four Star Hotel Spa Experience: Galgorm, Co. Antrim
  • Front of House Team: Killarney Avenue Hotel, Co. Kerry 
  • Grand Wedding Hotel: Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Co. Kerry
  • Guest Experience Hotel: Killashee Hotel, Co. Kildare
  • Sustainability / Leading Green Hotel: Armada Hotel, Co. Clare
