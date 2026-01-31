Irish Coast Guard Issues water safety warning for Saint Brigid’s weekend

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and RNLI have confirmed a safety appeal ahead of the St Brigid’s Bank holiday weekend due to expected strong winds, rough seas, and large swells following recent storms.

Coastal conditions remain dangerous with risks of being cut off by rising water or unstable paths damaged by weather. The organisations urged checking forecasts and staying back from the water’s edge.

Open water activities carry increased risks in windy conditions even under clear skies with potential for rip currents, poor visibility, and cold exposure. Swimmers should wear wetsuits, bright caps, gloves, use tow floats, acclimatise slowly, and never enter alone. Emergency response requires dialling 112 or 999 or using VHF channel 16.

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and RNLI shared in a written statement: checking weather and sea conditions is a critical first step before any coastal or water-based activity. Keeping safe around water is everyone’s responsibility and staying back from the water’s edge can prevent a tragedy.