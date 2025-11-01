Irish Ferries reveals flexi fare deal for 2026 travel for booking before November 10

Marie McCarthy of Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries is offering free Flexi Fare upgrade for bookings made by 10 November 2025 from €142 for car and one passenger.

Flexi terms allow amendments or cancellations without fees for travel 1 January to 2 November 2026 on Irish Sea routes.

Schedules open for 2026 on Ulysses and James Joyce from Dublin-Holyhead, Isle of Innisfree from Rosslare-Pembroke.

Onboard features include food, Duty Free, lounges and Club Class upgrade options.

Pets travel free in Pet Den, car or kennels with no baggage limits.