Irish tourism businesses participate in Utrecht promotion

Tourism businesses from Ireland attend Travel Trade Days in Utrecht.

Two-day B2B event includes one-to-one appointments and networking.

Six businesses connect with Dutch and Belgian professionals.

Aim to include Ireland in 2026 travel programmes.

First promotion of 2026 by Tourism Ireland in the Netherlands.

Tourism businesses from Ireland have gathered in Utrecht this week for Tourism Ireland’s first promotion of 2026 in the Netherlands. The group is taking part in Travel Trade Days, which is a two-day B2B event featuring a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions with Dutch and Belgian travel professionals. This initiative aims to foster connections that could boost visitor numbers to Ireland.

The event presents an opportunity for the six participating tourism businesses from Ireland to engage directly with travel professionals. These interactions are designed to encourage the inclusion of Ireland in travel programmes for 2026 and beyond, or to expand existing programmes that already feature Ireland. Such efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance Ireland’s presence in the Northern European market.

Officials confirmed that the promotion in Utrecht builds on ongoing relationships with key contacts in the region. The focus remains on leveraging these networks to attract visitors at scale. Participants include representatives from various sectors, all aiming to showcase what Ireland offers to potential travellers.

Karen van der Horst shared “Tourism Ireland is delighted to attend Travel Trade Days in Utrecht. This two-day event provides a valuable opportunity to connect tourism businesses from the island of Ireland with our key Dutch and Belgian travel trade contacts who can bring visitors at scale in 2026 and beyond.”