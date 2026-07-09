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Anko van der Werff CEO of SAS
Anko van der Werff CEO of SAS

Air Canada names Anko Van der Werff as new CEO from January 2027

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By on Aviation

Air Canada has appointed Anko Van der Werff as its next chief executive, with the role starting at the beginning of 2027. 

Van der Werff brings experience from leading SAS and Avianca to the Montreal-based carrier. Michael Rousseau retires on 31 August after five years as CEO. Van der Werff communicates in French alongside English and other languages. The current CEO Michael Rousseau has faced repeated controversies over his inability to speak French.

The airline is proceeding with fleet expansion that includes 30 Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

Van der Werff previously guided SAS through bankruptcy restructuring. 

Anko Van der Werff shared “I join Air Canada with great respect for the work accomplished over recent years. The company is now firmly positioned with a clear strategy, a celebrated brand and committed teams.”

Eoghan Corry and Anko van der Werff
Eoghan Corry and Anko van der Werff at the IATA congress in Dubai in 2024
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