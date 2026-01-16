It’s Different Out Here – Norwegian Cruise Line unveils revamped brand platform

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed its new brand platform will be based on its 1990s tagline “It’s Different Out Here.”

The cruise line says refreshed identity emphasises freedom, flexibility, and presence for modern travellers. Developed with Arnold Worldwide, the platform highlights curated experiences over rigid schedules. It celebrates the company’s history as a pioneer in freestyle cruising and private islands. A multi-media advertising campaign launches the updated visual style focused on the guest perspective.

The initiative aligns with a key year for the company, including the March 2026 debut of Norwegian Luna as its 21st ship. Enhancements at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas feature the Great Tides Waterpark opening this summer. The brand positions itself apart in a competitive market through effortless and personal holidays. The campaign spans television, digital, social, and radio channels. It reintroduces the tagline with contemporary appeal to families and travellers.

Gary Anslow, chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, shared “This is a pivotal moment for Norwegian Cruise Line. We’re not just launching a campaign – we’re re-anchoring our brand in the values that have always set us apart: freedom and flexibility.”