Minister Caoimhe Archibald joins Tourism Ireland promotion in China

The Belfast Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has joined Tourism Ireland at business luncheon in Shanghai on December 12.

The minister addressed Chinese travel professionals and media on sustainable tourism vision. Guests learned about ease of access to Causeway Coast, Belfast, and inland waterways. The minister also promoted attractions like Titanic Belfast and Game of Thrones Studio Tour. The department targeted premium accommodation, heritage sites, and Michelin restaurants.

Minister Keeva Archibald shared “We offer something truly distinctive for Chinese visitors – from the spectacular Giant’s Causeway to the tranquil lakes of Fermanagh and the dramatic Mourne Mountains, providing experiences that are both beautiful and unforgettable. I’m delighted to be with Tourism Ireland here in China to showcase the very best of what we have to offer, which will help grow the value of tourism across the north.”

Iris Wang, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia shared “I’m excited to welcome Minister Archibald to our business luncheon event in Shanghai and to introduce her to some of our travel trade and media partners on the ground here, who I work closely with to grow connections to the island of Ireland. Our Chinese visitors are keen to explore our spectacular scenery, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Giant’s Causeway, discover our rich culture and heritage and experience our world-famous hospitality. Events like this provide an excellent platform to highlight the wealth of experiences on offer and ultimately to help to grow tourism business for the island of Ireland from China.”