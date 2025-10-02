Kerry ranked 12th in the Global Destination Sustainability Index

Pat O’Leary of Kerry Tourism Federation

Kerry has advanced from 19th to 12th in the Global Destination Sustainability Index, securing a top 20 position for the seventh successive year and reclaiming the lead as Ireland’s premier tourist destination.

The GDS-Index assesses sustainability strategies, action plans, and initiatives of destination management organisations, local authorities, and tourism suppliers, now incorporating leisure tourism, regenerative tourism, circular economy practices, enhanced climate action, and business events’ impact and legacy.

Kerry entered the Index in 2018, led by Kerry Convention Bureau in annual submissions, collaborating with Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and tourism partners to elevate the county’s standing yearly.

This year, Kerry attained 82.80%, a 6.63% rise from 2024, establishing it as the global leader in its population-based category, evaluated on environmental strategy and infrastructure, social sustainability, supplier support, and policies from Kerry Convention Bureau, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, and Kerry County Council.

The submission featured progress on Meitheal’s Sustainability Policy rollout, Fáilte Ireland’s trade event in Killarney, Killarney Coffee Cup project, Killarney 2030 strategy launch, Kerry County Council THRIVE schemes, Tralee and Killarney Autism Friendly Towns, and Dingle and Tralee Zero Waste Food Festivals.

Dublin, Cork, Clare, Galway, Limerick, and Belfast also secured top 40 places, with the GDS-Index noting these destinations balance tourism growth with environmental stewardship and community well-being.

Becky Hargrove shared “This has allowed us to not only make a jump up the rankings to #12 but also maintain both our long-held presence in the Top 20 and position as #1 Irish Destination as per the Global Destination Sustainability Index as well as moving to #1 globally, within our category based on population size. The increase in our score demonstrates that the sustainability ambitions of our community of tourism suppliers, event professionals and industry partners mirror those of our valued clients and partners on a global stage.”

Pat O’Leary shared “this highlights Kerry’s profile on the international stage as one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations and will undoubtedly contribute to the on-going development of our hospitality industry.”