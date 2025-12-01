KEY Takeaways from Day One of the Travel South USA 2025 conference in Kansas

Kate Devereux of Delta speaking at Travel South

Stephen Foutes Chair of Travel South USA

Travel South USA opens today at the Kansas City Convention Center after last night’s welcome function and awards ceremony. The event marked the organisation’s 60th anniversary and gathered over 400 tourism professionals for three days of scheduled meetings.

Hosted buyers from 20 countries secured appointments with 150 southern US destinations including Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The programme included 9,000 business sessions alongside Kansas City tours of barbecue districts and jazz venues.

Travel South USA reported projections for international visitor spending in the South to exceed €9.2bn in 2025 compared to €7.7bn in 2024. Delegates received the 2025 Visit KC Visitors Guide upon arrival with details on local attractions such as the National WWI Museum and Union Station. Super fam tours departed on 4 December for post-conference visits to Nashville and Charleston. Sponsorships from Visit KC and local hotels covered welcome receptions and keynote sessions.

The conference featured panels on sustainable tourism and digital marketing strategies for international markets. Brand USA participated with updates on global recovery trends. Kansas City Convention Center staff finalised setup for 50 exhibition booths showcasing southern heritage sites and adventure packages. Security teams coordinated with local authorities for the five-day duration ending 4 December.

There is strong interest from European and Latin American buyers seeking family and cultural itineraries. Follow-up webinars planned for January 2026 to track leads from the event. Travel South USA confirmed 10 co-marketing partnerships for the showcase including deals with JetBlue and Scandinavian Airlines.