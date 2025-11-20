KEY takeaways from Day Three of the Dubai Air Show

Day three of the Dubai Airshow drew orders and agreements from airlines across regions, as exhibitors presented developments in aircraft and services at Dubai World Central.

Emirates placed an order for eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which increases its commitment to the type to 73 units. The carrier announced the purchase during a ceremony on the show floor, where Airbus executives outlined delivery schedules starting in 2027.

Flydubai entered a memorandum of understanding with Boeing for 75 737 MAX aircraft, with options for 75 more. The agreement carries a list price value of €12 billion for the initial batch. Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of flydubai, signed the document alongside Boeing officials, one day after the airline selected Airbus for widebody needs.

Buraq Air, the Libyan carrier, signed a memorandum of understanding for 10 Airbus A320neo family jets. The deal covers narrowbody aircraft suited for short-haul routes in North Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines arranged leases for two ATR 72-600 turboprops to Air Congo, which supports regional connectivity in central Africa. The agreement includes maintenance services from Ethiopian.

Dubai International Airport reported a quarterly passenger record of 23.6 million travellers, with chief executive Paul Griffiths forecasting 95.2 million for the full year. The figures reflect growth in transit traffic through the hub.

Exhibitors hosted sessions on sustainability and airport technology. The programme covered advanced air mobility and maintenance innovations, with delegations from the UAE Space Agency and Tawazun Council discussing partnerships.

Italian officials, including Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, visited stands focused on aerospace components. Companies from the UAE, such as EDGE Group and AMMROC, demonstrated capabilities in defence and repair services.

The show continues through Friday, with flying displays scheduled for trade and public days.