KEY Takeaways from IATA global media day in Geneva

When Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, addressed journalists at the Global Media Day he outlined some of the key concerns at the pulse of global aviation:

criticised political closures of airspace, reported doubled air traffic control delays excluding strikes, lamented insufficient sustainable aviation fuel supply, and noted aircraft delivery backlogs reaching 17000 units.

condemned governments for using airspace restrictions as economic or political tools without security justification, forcing rerouting that increased fuel burn and emissions by 10 to 12pc in Europe. He presented data showing European ATC delays doubled over the decade to 2024 despite flight growth of only 6.7pc, with France and Germany responsible for over 50pc, and staffing issues causing 87pc of 2024 delays.

revealed SAF production doubled to 1.9m tonnes in 2025 but slowed for 2026 to 2.4m tonnes, representing 0.8pc of jet fuel, with airlines paying €2.7bn premium due to mandates without supply growth. He warned many carriers would reevaluate 10pc SAF-by-2030 targets as volumes fell short.

highlighted supply chain constraints with delivery shortfalls over 5300 aircraft and backlogs at 17000, equivalent to 12 years of production, costing €10.1bn in 2025 from excess fuel, maintenance, leasing, and inventory.

In a question and answers session at the conference, Mr Walsh outlined some other issues: