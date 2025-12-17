LAST cruise ship of the year: Windstar Cruises takes ownership of Star Seeker

Windstar Cruises has taken ownership of Star Seeker in a handover ceremony held at WestSEA Shipyard in Viana do Castelo in Portugal.

The cruise-sail yacht carries 224 guests in Star Class. The vessel is preparing for its inaugural voyage in January 2026.

Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises shared “Taking delivery of a new ship is one of the most meaningful moments in a shipbuilding journey. From the float out to the handover, we’ve seen Star Seeker take shape with extraordinary craftsmanship. The WestSEA team and Mario Ferreira with Mystic Cruises team have been incredible partners throughout this process, and our crew, led by Captain Schofield, has worked tirelessly to ensure the yacht is delivered in exceptional condition. We cannot wait to welcome guests aboard in just a few short weeks.”

Mario Ferreira, CEO of Mystic shared “Watching Star Seeker evolve from concept to completion has been a point of pride for everyone at WestSEA. Windstar challenged us to build a yacht that could reach new destinations, deliver exceptional comfort and operate responsibly. We’re proud to hand her over today knowing she will bring guests closer to the world in ways only a small ship can.”