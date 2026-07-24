Viking reveals next two ocean ship names

Viking revealed its next two ocean ships will be named Viking Leda and Viking Vega.

The 998-passenger ships will join the fleet in late 2028 and mid-2029.

Viking Leda will offer Mediterranean cruises from December 2028.

Viking Vega will debut in June 2029 in the Mediterranean.

Viking will take delivery of hydrogen-powered ships in 2027 and 2028.

Viking has revealed that its next two ocean newbuilds will be called the Viking Leda and the Viking Vega. Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, the 998-passenger ships will join the fleet in late 2028 and mid-2029. Viking is also set to take delivery of three ships between 2026 and 2028, including the Viking Libra, Viking Astrea and Viking Lyra.

The Viking Leda is scheduled to enter service in December 2028 with a winter schedule in the Mediterranean, offering eight- to 16-day itineraries from Greece, Italy and Spain. The Viking Vega will debut in June 2029 in the Mediterranean and reposition to the British Isles in mid-July 2029. Highlights include cruises from Civitavecchia, Barcelona and Bergen.

The Leda and Vega will be the 17th and 18th ocean ships built for Viking at Fincantieri. The 47,000-ton vessels will feature a design similar to the Viking Star. Viking’s orderbook includes nine other vessels, with deliveries between 2026 and 2031, including the industry’s first hydrogen-powered ships in 2027 and 2028, and two expedition ships in 2030 and 2031.