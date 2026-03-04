Self-Catering Federation representatives revealed that imminent EU legislation could close AirBnB and force the closure of Kerry 5,000 short term rentals by May 2026.

Noelle Casey vice-chair cited lack of guidance for local authorities on planning applications. Economist Jim Power report estimated €72.4m annual loss if 1,858 businesses closed.

Potential impact reached over €188m if all 4,800 rentals ceased operations. The STLT Bill required mandatory planning permission before registration. Kerry County Council faces processing over 4,800 applications in months without policies.

Noelle Casey shared “To date no guidance has been given to local authorities on deciding planning applications for short-term lets and it seems unlikely that this will change before 2026. As most of these short term lets are without the necessary planning permission it gives Kerry County Council a matter of months to develop new policies and process over 4800 new planning applications.”