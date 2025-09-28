Let the ceremony begin: official countdown begins TODAY for 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

Brendan O’Connor GM of Adare Manor

The official countdown to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor commences today as the ceremonial handover of the Ryder Cup putter takes place at Bethpage Black in New York, marking the transfer from the 2025 hosts to Ireland for the tournament’s 100th anniversary. This handover follows the conclusion of the 2025 matches, with the putter presented to JP McManus, owner of Adare Manor, and Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan, to signal the shift of hosting duties to Limerick.

Preparations in Adare include a community event in the village today, which features a search for future Ryder Cup participants through a competition for children at Adare Pitch and Putt. Local pubs host watch parties for the final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup from 5pm, alongside a raffle with prizes linked to the tournament. Limerick City and County Council has installed public displays across the region, including a giant golf ball at King John’s Castle and banners in the city centre, to coincide with the handover broadcast.

The 2027 Ryder Cup schedule comprises four build-up days from Monday 13 September to Thursday 16 September, followed by competition days from Friday 17 September to Sunday 19 September. Adare Manor serves as the sole host venue, with no tickets available through the resort; applications open via the official Ryder Cup website in 2026. Tourism Ireland promotes the event through an exhibition at the 2025 fan village in New York and upcoming videos featuring Limerick footage to draw international visitors.

Accommodation pressures mount ahead of an estimated 300,000 visitors to Limerick in 2027. Tizzard Holdings Unlimited, operators of Adare Manor, seeks planning permission for 10 lodges on the resort grounds to expand capacity. Homeowners register properties for rent through the authorised platform at rydercuptravelservices.com. Limerick City and County Council explores a park-and-ride facility on a multi-million euro farm site acquired for event infrastructure.

The Irish Government commits €58m in initial support for the Ryder Cup, with expectations of up to €160m in economic returns based on prior European hosts in France and Italy. An additional €30m request awaits consideration for further infrastructure, including a €150m Adare bypass due for completion by June 2027. Ryder Cup Europe invites local suppliers to submit interest forms for event needs.

Limerick representatives, including council members and Minister O’Donovan, attend the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York for a watching brief to inform 2027 planning. Adare Manor remains unavailable for bookings from 1 September to 30 September 2027 due to event commitments.