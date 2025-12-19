Limerick awarded global active city status

Limerick has been awarded Global Active City status at an event in Rotterdam on November 27, the first in Ireland to achieve this designation.

The award followed an 18-month assessment process, which e placed Limerick among 11 cities worldwide.

Phelim Macken, Manager of Limerick Sports Partnership shared “Achieving Global Active City status is a significant milestone for Limerick and a strong endorsement of the collective work taking place across the city and county to make physical activity accessible to everyone. Limerick Sports Partnership was proud to lead this process, working closely with partners to demonstrate how sport, physical activity and wellbeing are embedded across policy, programmes and communities.”

Pat Quigley, Active Cities Officer shared “What stood out during the certification process was the depth of collaboration and shared ambition across Limerick. Global Active City status recognises not just individual initiatives, but a whole-system approach to active living — from infrastructure and active travel to community programmes, health services and education.”